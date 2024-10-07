EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 188,053 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $10,765,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.92. 168,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.