Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of World Kinect worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in World Kinect by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in World Kinect during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,083.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

