Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.18% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

See Also

