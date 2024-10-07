Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,167 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

