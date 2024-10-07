Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAM opened at $280.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $378.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

