Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWLD opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

