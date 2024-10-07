Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $231,000.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SKY opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

