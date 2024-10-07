Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.43% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QWLD opened at $128.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

