Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,502 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $341,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $117.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $121.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

