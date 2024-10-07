Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,384 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,680,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 187.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

