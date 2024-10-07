Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $146,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $491,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

