Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

