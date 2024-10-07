Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $8.98 on Monday, hitting $867.90. 59,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $838.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

