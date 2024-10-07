Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Get City alerts:

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for City in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $114.66 on Monday. City has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $69,685.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,215.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $69,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,215.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in City by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

