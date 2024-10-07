Ergo Price Tops $0.70 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Ergo has a market cap of $54.62 million and $191,078.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Ergo alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00518283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00230544 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,830,989 coins and its circulating supply is 77,830,695 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.