Eric M. Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $260,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,872.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,398. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $713.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

