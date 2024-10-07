ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.84. 12,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 64,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 982.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

