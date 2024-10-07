Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $100.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,049,499 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.