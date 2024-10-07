Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.67 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $452,932.39 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00251681 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

