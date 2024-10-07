Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.