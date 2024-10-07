EWG Elevate Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.78. The stock had a trading volume of 999,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,866. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,128 shares of company stock worth $1,898,415. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

