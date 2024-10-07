EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.40% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.79. 12,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2261 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

