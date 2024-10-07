EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JEPI traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,127. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

