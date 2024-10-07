FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $260.84 on Monday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 187.3% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

