Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.57.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $194.95 on Monday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

