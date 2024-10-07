Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.54 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $230.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.