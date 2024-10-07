Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.54 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $230.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.