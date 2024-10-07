F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FG. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $43.28 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

