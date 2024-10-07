Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.71 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 235919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4,810.00.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

