First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 88,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First American Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of FAF opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $67.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 103.35%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

