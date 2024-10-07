First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in First Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 186,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

FRBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Bank from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

