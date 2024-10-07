First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

