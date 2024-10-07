First Digital USD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $5.14 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,616,235,583 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,616,235,583.37. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99920272 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $2,938,674,091.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

