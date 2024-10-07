First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

