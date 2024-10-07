Foster Group Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 359,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875,521. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

