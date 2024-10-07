Foster Group Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

