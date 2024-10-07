Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,280,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,897,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,830. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

