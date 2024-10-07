Foster Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $398.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $401.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.94.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

