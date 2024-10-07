Foster Group Inc. Sells 11,181 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $87.96. 1,254,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

