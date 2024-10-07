Founders Capital Management Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOO traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.91. 3,951,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $472.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

