Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,940,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.74 on Monday, reaching $521.91. 3,958,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.74 and a 200-day moving average of $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $472.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

