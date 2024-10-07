Fusionist Price Hits $2.21 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.21035196 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,585,802.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

