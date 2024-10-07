FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,057,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 257,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 45,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,367 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 56.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

