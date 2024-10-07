FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Increased by Zacks Research

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

