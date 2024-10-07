Gentry Private Wealth LLC Invests $842,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.