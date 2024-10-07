GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of GFS stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $62.61.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.
