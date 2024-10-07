Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.72 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 34832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,894.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

