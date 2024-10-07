Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Apple by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 435,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.