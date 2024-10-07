Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 152,352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 152,352 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

