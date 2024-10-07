Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

