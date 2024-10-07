Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $503,102.39

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $503,102.39 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

